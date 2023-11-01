Camila Cabello stuns in Princess Diaries’ inspired costume

Camila Cabello made an entrace at Heidi Klum’s Halloween party. Opting for a low key yet immeadeately recognizable costume for Millennials of all ages, Cabello dressed up as Anne Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis, from “The Princess Diaries.”

©GettyImages



Cabello at Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party

Cabello wore sunglasses, headphones, a crown and a white super short dress. She accessorized the look with some white satin gloves, and a Prada handbag. While she took some liberties on the bottom half of the outfit, the top part is featured in “The Princess Diaries” poster, and has become an emblematic part of the beloved film, which launched Anne Hathaway’s career.

Cabello smiled for the cameras and threw a peace sign.

©GettyImages



Cabello at Klum’s Halloween Party

Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party

Heidi Klum’s Halloween party is an event that many celebrities look forward to, occurring on every Halloween since 2000. The only years that have been skipped are 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Klum stunned dressed up as a peacock, hiring the help of various Cirque Du Soleil performers who helped her make a peacock that was large and regal, with them acting as her wings and legs. Klum’s husband, Tom Kaulitz, was dressed as an egg.

Last year, Klum went viral with her worm costume, which was shockingly realistic. As she got ready for yesterday’s Halloween party, she shared some images of herself with a worm filter on, reminiscing about her succesful costume.