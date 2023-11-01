Heidi Klum reveals her costume for her epic Halloween party

Heidi Klum has big shoes to fill. Every year, she has the challenge of coming up with an even more stunning Halloween costume for her yearly Halloween bash. This year, she looked unrecognizable as a peacock, with various Cirque Du Soleil acrobats helping her spread her wings.

©GettyImages



Klum and the Cirque du Soleil acrobats

Klum revealed that the peacock idea came to her as she tried to top last year’s costume, where she dressed up as a disturbing worm. “I was like, ‘How the heck do I top this rain worm?’” she said in a dress rehearsal, per The New York Times. She decided to make her peacock costume into a performance, counting with the help of 10 Cirque Du Soleil performers that would act as the feathers to her peacock.

The result is stunning and surreal, much like Klum’s costumes, where she prizes shock factor over looking good or wearing the year’s trendiest costume. Klum and her acrobats assembled into a human pyramid for her entrance, with a prostetic beak rounding out the look.

Klum was accompanied by her family, who also took pictures with her. Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, was dressed as an egg.

©GettyImages



Klum and her family

Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash

Heidi Klum takes Halloween very seriously, throwing yearly parties where she and her guests go all out with stunning looks. She’s been throwing the party since 2000, only skipping years 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s event took place in Marquee, a club in New York. The evening’s DJ was Questlove and the event was attended by all manner of A-listers, including Rachel Zegler, Camila Cabello, Becky G, and more.

