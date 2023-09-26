Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and more friends hang out on a yacht

Sofia Vergara is enjoying herself alongside her “America’s Got Talent” castmates. She shared various photos alongside Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Terry Crewes, as they all enjoyed the sunset aboard a yacht.

Vergara shared the post on Instagram, made up of various photos. One shows them laying on the yacht’s deck, with most bundled up for the cold with some blankets. Another photo showed her and her close friend Klum smiling for a selfie. She also shared a photo of herself looking stunning in the yacht, wearing her hair loose, a white shirt, and a navy jacket. “Thank you,” she wrote, tagging Howie Mandel and the business account Experience Driftwood. “For an amazing night with friends.”

Klum also shared a post of her own, captioning it “With the fam.” She also shared a video of herself and Sofia making kissy faces for the camera. “Monday vibes,” she captioned it, tacking on a kissy face emoji.

©GettyImages



Vergara and Klum at America’s Got Talent

Sofia and Heidi’s friendship

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum have formed a close friendship ever since they both started working at “America’s Got Talent.” Their banter has become one of the audience’s favorite parts of the show. This year, the two have started twinning for events, with Vergara admitting that they often don’t plan these things, they just keep happening. “We’re always twinning, but you think that we planned this and we don’t. It just happens… We’re like, connected, we’re like twins,” said Vergara in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

On that same interview, Klum praised Vergara’s style. “When Sofia goes into the restaurant, it’s on another level,” she said. “Remember when the guys walked into each other and all the tray, everything literally, all the food fell on the floor?” Vergara threw the compliment back. “It was not only me walking, you were behind me.”