Sofia Vergara embraces ‘change’ after divorce from Joe Manganiello: ‘An interesting year for me’

Sofia Vergara is making the most out of her new life chapter, following her public divorce from actor Joe Manganiello. The Colombian icon has been having a lot of fun lately, surrounded by her closest friends and family members, and feeling the support of her loved ones.

During a recent interview with ET, the actress opened up about the many changes she has experienced this year and how she has embraced them despite the unexpected situation she has faced. “It’s been very interesting, you know. It’s been an interesting year for me,” she said to the publication.

“A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness, and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, what makes life so entertaining and interesting,” Sofia explained, adding that she “can’t complain” as she has “had a great, great time.”

She concluded by revealing that she has a positive outlook on life as she continues her new chapter in life after her relationship with the actor. “There’s always time for more good stuff coming,” she said.

Earlier this month Sofia talked to ET about the many fun activities she did this summer, including some incredible concerts in Los Angeles alongside her friends. [We saw Karol G], and before Karol G was Taylor Swift,” she said, adding that she has been enjoying attending multiple live shows. “I mean, I don’t think I’ve ever gone to so many concerts [in my life].”

“Anyone can learn a thing or two from Beyoncé,” she said, praising the singer’s Renaissance Tour. “That was, I mean, she was spectacular! What a show!” Sofía went on to praise Blue Ivy, who is known to take the stage and show off her impeccable choreography at one point in the show. “Her daughter, her songs, her outfits, her body, I mean everything.”