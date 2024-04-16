Sofia Vergara shows love for her boyfriend after her surgery, calls him a ‘handsome doctor’

Following her divorce from Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara has given love a second chance. For the last couple of months, it had been rumored that the orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman had been the man who captivated her heart, and without either of them confirming or denying the rumors, the Colombian icon even introduced him to his inner circle of friends and family.

However, this weekend Sofia finally set the record straight about her romance after undergoing knee surgery and declaring her love for Justin, with a sweet message on social media.

Sofía shared a photo while recovering from surgery, the actress can be seen in bed accompanied by her boyfriend Justin, who was all smiles helping her through her recovery. Sofia shared how grateful she is for having Justin by her side, describing him as a “handsome doctor.” But apart from the sweet message, the star seems to be in love, making the relationship Instagram official. “Luv u,” she added on her Stories.

What she looks for in a new relationship:

Back in January, Sofia did a series of interviews while promoting her Netflix show ‘Griselda,’ and talked about her personal life, following her divorce. During her conversation with Pablo Motos on ‘El Hormiguero,’ she revealed what she is looking for a in a relationship. “He has to be in his 50s like me, he has to have children,” she said, adding that she is 51 years old. “He has to be handsome,” she declared.

Back in November 2023, a close source to the actress revealed to Us Weekly that she was falling in love with Justin. “Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence,” the insider said. “Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go,” adding, “The attraction is there and he’s definitely her type.”