Sofia Vergara is all smiles in romantic date, one year after divorce from Joe Manganiello

Their latest outing comes one year after Sofia announced her split from Joe following 7 years of marriage. "Everything gets so exaggerated. Everything sometimes gets not interpreted the right way," she said to People about the reactions to her divorce. Having relationships is hard. Problems are hard. And then to see it out there and be completely changed, you want to be like, 'What is going on?' But you just get used to it. It comes with being famous, so you can’t complain that much."

