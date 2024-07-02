Sofia Vergara is all smiles in romantic date, one year after divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara has been enjoying a new chapter of her life, one year after her divorce from actor Joe Manganiello. The 51-year-old Hollywood star, who seems to be very much in love amid her new romance with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, was spotted on a date night wearing a green dress and white sneakers, having a casual conversation with her boyfriend after their dinner in Beverly Hills.
You may also like
Sofia and Justin have been romantically linked since October 2023 after being photographed for the first time grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. And while the actress had a busy couple of months with the release of her Netflix series, they continued their relationship and seemed to be going strong after Sofia introduced him to her closest friends and family members.
Their latest outing comes one year after Sofia announced her split from Joe following 7 years of marriage. "Everything gets so exaggerated. Everything sometimes gets not interpreted the right way," she said to People about the reactions to her divorce. Having relationships is hard. Problems are hard. And then to see it out there and be completely changed, you want to be like, 'What is going on?' But you just get used to it. It comes with being famous, so you can’t complain that much."
Meanwhile, other sources say Sofia and Justin are getting serious. “She’s officially professed her love for him on social media," a close source said to Ok! magazine, adding, "he checks all the boxes. He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes her feel safe, and he’s not an actor."