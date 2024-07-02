Camila Cabello is all smiles in mini shirtdress in London [PHOTOS]

Camila Cabello shared a sweet moment with her fans in London. The popular singer was spotted posing for some photos outside HMV Oxford Street, showing off her latest look before attending a signing of her new album 'C, XOXO.'

Camila sported a preppy ensemble, putting a fun touch to her style with a green jacket featuring a graffiti print.

© Grosby Group The singer wore a striped mini shirtdress by Mowalola paired with a New York Yankees graphic T-shirt. She also wore brown leather Timberland ankle booties and a black handbag.

© Grosby Group Camila wore her platinum blonde hair in loose waves and finished the preppy look with a smokey eye and a pink glossy lip.