Camila Cabello is all smiles in mini shirtdress in London [PHOTOS]
Camila Cabello is all smiles in mini shirtdress in London [PHOTOS]

Camila sported a preppy ensemble, putting a fun touch to her style with a green jacket featuring a graffiti print.

JULY 2, 2024 2:22 PM EDT

Camila Cabello shared a sweet moment with her fans in London. The popular singer was spotted posing for some photos outside HMV Oxford Street, showing off her latest look before attending a signing of her new album 'C, XOXO.' 

The singer wore a striped mini shirtdress by Mowalola paired with a New York Yankees graphic T-shirt. She also wore brown leather Timberland ankle booties and a black handbag.

Camila wore her platinum blonde hair in loose waves and finished the preppy look with a smokey eye and a pink glossy lip. 

The singer, who is enjoying the success of her new album, put a twist on her look with a graffiti print bomber jacket in green. 

