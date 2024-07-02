Cardi B steals the spotlight at Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 Fashion Show

Cardi B made a stunning entrance at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 fashion show in New York City on Monday, July 1. The Dominican-American rapper, known for her bold and eclectic style, once again proved why she remains a fashion icon.

Cardi B, 31, arrived in a burst of color, wearing a custom lilac, purple, and yellow feathered songbird dress from Marc Jacobs' Spring 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection. The dress perfectly encapsulated Cardi's unique style, a masterpiece of design and whimsy.

© Getty Images Cardi B attends the Marc Jacobs fashion show at the New York Public Library on July 01, 2024, in New York City.

She paired the ensemble with yellow knit tights and Marc Jacobs' iconic Kiki boots in white, adding a playful yet chic touch to her look. To complete her standout outfit, the "WAP" and "Bongos" musician accessorized with yellow-framed sunglasses, enhancing the quirky yet sophisticated vibe. Her hair was styled in a retro beehive, giving a nod to vintage fashion, while her makeup featured a nude lip with matching nude long nails.

© Getty Images Cardi B and Marc Jacobs attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 Runway at New York Public Library on July 01, 2024, in New York City.

Cardi's appearance at the fashion show followed her electrifying performance at the BET Experience concert in Los Angeles on Friday, June 28. As the headliner, she captivated the audience with her dynamic stage presence and hit songs, setting the tone for her subsequent fashion triumph in New York.

The Battle of the XXL Nails

Cardi B seemed impressed by Marc Jacobs' full set of 3XL square-tip nude and white nails adorned with rhinestones, offering a modern take on a French manicure. This stunning set was created by Yulenny Garcia, a talented nail technician based in the Bronx and originally from the Dominican Republic.

© Getty Images Cardi B and Marc Jacobs attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 Runway at New York Public Library on July 01, 2024, in New York City.

In an interview with Vogue, Jacobs shared that his latest set was inspired by his new collection and his life in Rye, New York, where he resides with his husband, Charly DeFrancesco. "I just love the French manicure vibe, and this is like an out-of-control French manicure with pastel colors. While I'm walking down the Main Street in Rye, I think in my mind that I look like all of the women there—which of course, I am not at all like those women," Jacobs explained.

Jacobs also emphasized the influence and inspiration he draws from Black women in nail design. "I've become very sensitive to the origins of this art, which starts with Black women in the seventies who were incredibly talented and creative. This is a part of their history and part of their culture, becoming more mainstream with hip-hop artists in the '90s like Missy Elliott and Lil' Kim. I think it's important to acknowledge, appreciate, and respect."

Garcia and Jacobs typically take about seven to eight hours to complete a single manicure change, demonstrating their dedication to this intricate art form.

Similarly, Cardi B's long nails are a signature look for the rapper. Although she has been seen with shorter nails recently, she always returns to her dramatic maxi sets. Her long-time manicurist, Jenny Bui, shared on Instagram that she used the Apres XXL long square Gel-X tips and Apres Gel Couleur for Cardi's recent appearance at Marc Jacobs' fashion show.