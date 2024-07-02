Lourdes Leon poses in fishnet cut-out dress at Marc Jacobs show in New York City

Lourdes Leon stepped out in a black bodycon in her latest outing in New York City. The 27-year-old singer posed for some photos after arriving at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 runway show, joined by her friend and fellow musician Eartheater.
The model wore a figure-hugging fishnet dress, featuring multiple cutouts. Lourdes paired the look with silver strappy sandals, a black bag, a diamond choker, and silver hoop earrings.
She styled her long brunette hair in loose waves and rocked a glamorous makeup look, including a smokey eye and a soft pink glossy lip.
Lourdes is known for her head-turning ensembles on and off the red carpet. This time the singer was all smiles with her friend, showing off their looks before exiting the exclusive event.
The two singers took a moment to take some selfies, with Eartheater wearing a sheer black top and tartan distressed pants, paired with silver sandals and a matching bag.