Lourdes Leon poses in fishnet cut-out dress at Marc Jacobs show in New York City
Lourdes Leon poses in fishnet cut-out dress at Marc Jacobs show in New York City

Lourdes Leon poses in fishnet cut-out dress at Marc Jacobs show in New York City

The 27-year-old singer posed for some photos after arriving at the show.

Daniel Neira
Los Angeles
Senior Writer
JULY 2, 2024 2:02 PM EDT

Lourdes Leon stepped out in a black bodycon in her latest outing in New York City. The 27-year-old singer posed for some photos after arriving at the Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 runway show, joined by her friend and fellow musician Eartheater.

© Dimitrios Kambouris,Getty Images

The model wore a figure-hugging fishnet dress, featuring multiple cutouts. Lourdes paired the look with silver strappy sandals, a black bag, a diamond choker, and silver hoop earrings.

© Dimitrios Kambouris,Getty Images

She styled her long brunette hair in loose waves and rocked a glamorous makeup look, including a smokey eye and a soft pink glossy lip.

© Dimitrios Kambouris,Getty Images

Lourdes is known for her head-turning ensembles on and off the red carpet. This time the singer was all smiles with her friend, showing off their looks before exiting the exclusive event. 

© Dimitrios Kambouris,Getty Images

The two singers took a moment to take some selfies, with Eartheater wearing a sheer black top and tartan distressed pants, paired with silver sandals and a matching bag.

