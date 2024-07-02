Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly selling art pieces from their home

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly selling some of their most treasured possessions amid growing marital strife. Page Six has revealed that the couple is offloading art pieces from their lavish $60 million home, which has been listed on the market before their rumored divorce.

Sources have indicated that collectors and interested buyers have been purchasing "art and some pieces" that were "newly on sale" from the couple's mansion in early June. The "Good Will Hunting" star lives in a rental property in Brentwood, California, closer to his three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. He reportedly moved all his belongings out of the Beverly Hills marital home while Lopez took a solo vacation in Europe.

This development comes more than a month after initial reports surfaced that the couple lived separately in Los Angeles as they navigated challenges in their marriage. According to People, a source revealed Affleck, 51, moved out before Lopez, 54, returned from Italy and France. "Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He's been there for about two months now," the source says. "He seems okay. He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kids."

Lopez was recently seen looking stressed and tense while texting on her way to Paramount Studios in Hollywood. This sighting occurred just hours after she was spotted at Ben Affleck's office in Beverly Hills. The singer was seen arriving at the actor's office in LA, wearing dark sunglasses. Jennifer was in the passenger seat, seemingly trying to avoid media attention.

The multi-talented actress, singer, and businesswoman has been making headlines for months after alleged turmoil in her marriage. Ben Affleck was recently captured without his wedding band in Los Angeles. The notable absence of the ring comes amidst reports of an impending divorce from Jennifer Lopez, adding to the public's curiosity about the state of their relationship.

In a candid and revealing interview that aired in June 2024, Ben Affleck discussed his preference for staying out of the limelight. "I also don't like a lot of attention," Affleck elaborated during the season 4 premiere of Kevin Hart's show, "Hart to Heart." "This is why people see me and think, 'Well, this dude is always mad…' Because someone always has their camera in my face."

Affleck's discomfort with constant attention contrasts with his wife's ease in the public eye. The celebrated actor and director acknowledged that he doesn't mind being photographed at events like club outings or premieres, but when it comes to his children, it's a different story. Affleck shares three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. He is also a stepfather to Lopez's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.