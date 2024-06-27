Jennifer Lopez's mystery reunion with Ben Affleck in his office after Italy vacation

Jennifer Lopez is back in Los Angeles after her European vacation. The Hollywood star was spotted having a fun time in Italy, before making multiple appearances in Paris during Haute Couture Week. JLo continues to be making headlines, not just for her stunning fashion moments while traveling, but also as rumors about her marriage struggles with Ben Affleck grow.

JLo was photographed on her way to reunite with Ben following her trip. The singer was seen in her car arriving at the actor's office in LA, wearing a red top and dark sunglasses. Jennifer was in the passenger seat seemingly trying to stay away from the media attention on Wednesday.

The celebrity couple are still together amid divorce speculation, as Ben was spotted leaving his office the day before wearing his wedding ring. The Mirror reported that one of the reasons for JLo's trip was to have some time for herself and "to reflect on her marriage." The pair have yet to address the rumors and are seemingly working on their marriage after selling their recently purchased mansion in Los Angeles. JLo was asked about the rumors during the premiere of Netflix's Atlas in Mexico, however, she avoided the question.

The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in Las Vegas and Georgia in the summer of 2022. While the relationship between the pair at the moment is unclear, the two actors have been photographed together attending school events while showing support for their kids, which means they could be working on their marriage.