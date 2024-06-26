Jennifer Lopez leaves Paris in chic comfort post-Fashion Week

Jennifer Lopez was recently spotted leaving her Paris hotel after attending the much-anticipated L Show during Paris Fashion Week. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, JLo did not disappoint as she made her way to the airport, effortlessly blending style and comfort.

Lopez opted for a relaxed yet stylish ensemble as she exited the hotel. She wore straight pants that perfectly complemented her figure and a crisp white shirt that exuded simplicity and elegance. The choice of straight pants allowed for easy movement and a polished appearance, while the white shirt added classic sophistication to her look.

To complete her outfit, Jennifer accessorized with a few key pieces. She wore a pair of chic sunglasses, shielding her eyes from the Parisian sun and adding a touch of glamour. Her hair was styled in a messy bun, offering a casual yet stylish vibe that matched her laid-back outfit. A sleek belt cinched her waist, adding a subtle hint of structure to her relaxed attire. Additionally, she carried a stylish purse, a practical yet fashionable accessory for her journey.

While in Paris, the Bronx native also attended the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. The singer and actress recently took a solo vacation in Italy and looked radiant amid ongoing divorce rumors with her husband, Ben Affleck.

The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer turned heads in a tan pleated midi dress featuring a chic belt at the waist. She completed her ensemble with a matching cape, exuding elegance and sophistication. Lopez was accessorized with a small black Dior bag, sunglasses, gold satin platform heels, and black leather gloves extending past her elbows.

While Lopez graced the fashion scene in France, Ben Affleck, 51, spent time with his family in Los Angeles, the couple's separate activities have fueled speculation about their relationship, but neither has publicly addressed the rumors.

Affleck, who has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, has been open about his struggles with fame. On the other hand, Lopez has been a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, juggling multiple ventures from music and film to her business endeavors. In a candid and revealing interview, Ben Affleck opened up about his preference for staying out of the limelight.