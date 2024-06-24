Jennifer Lopez is all smiles in white swimsuit while vacationing in Italy

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning before her special appearances at Paris Fashion Week. The Hollywood star was photographed in Italy having some fun with her closest friends amid her latest tour cancellation and divorce rumors with Ben Affleck.

The singer was spotted entering a yacht in the Mediterranean, having a fun time and relaxing ahead of her multiple events in Paris. She was all smiles with her friends, taking multiple selfies and soaking up the sun.

© Grosby Group JLo was photographed looking stunning wearing a white bikini, paired with white heels and her signature gold hoop earrings. She also wore matching gold bracelets and dark sunglasses.

The singer was seen taking some selfies and having fun in the yacht, sipping on a champagne glass and working on her tan.

© Grosby Group She previously revealed that Italy is one of her favorite places to vacation. "When I finally went to spend a couple of summers in a row in the south of Italy, I really, really loved it," she said to Travel + Leisure in 2023.