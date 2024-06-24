Ben Affleck was spotted without his wedding band while having lunch with his daughter

In a recent sighting that has fueled ongoing speculation about his marital status, actor Ben Affleck was captured without his wedding band in Los Angeles. The notable absence of the ring comes amidst reports of an impending divorce from Jennifer Lopez, adding to the public's curiosity about the state of their relationship.

Affleck, 51, was seen enjoying lunch with his eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, 18, at Tasty Noodle House, a popular eatery known for its delectable and authentic Shanghai cuisine. The duo appeared in good spirits, sharing a special father-daughter moment as they sat by the windows, fully visible to onlookers and paparazzi.

© The Grosby Group Ben Affleck enjoys lunch with his daughter Violet in Los Angeles.Ben's wedding ring was conspicuously absent

Ben, dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit, looked relaxed and content, starkly contrasting the emotional turmoil that often accompanies high-profile separations.

© The Grosby Group Ben Affleck enjoys lunch with his daughter Violet in Los Angeles.

However, the absence of his wedding ring captured the most attention. Ben's decision to forgo the symbolic piece of jewelry speaks volumes about the current status of his relationship with Lopez. The couple reignited their relationship in 2021 and later got married in a widely celebrated ceremony, and they have been the subject of divorce rumors for several months.

© The Grosby Group Ben Affleck enjoys lunch with his daughter Violet in Los Angeles

Affleck and Lopez, known for their tumultuous personal lives and high-profile careers, have reportedly struggled to balance their professional commitments with their personal lives. Despite their best efforts to make the relationship work, the pressures of their careers and personal challenges have taken a toll.

Affleck, who has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, has been open about his struggles with fame. Lopez, on the other hand, has been a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, juggling multiple ventures from music and film to her business endeavors. In fact, in a candid and revealing interview, Ben Affleck opened up about his preference for staying out of the limelight.

During the season 4 premiere of Kevin Hart's show, "Hart to Heart," Affleck, 51, shared insights into his life in the spotlight, especially how it compares to the public's reaction to his wife, Jennifer Lopez. "I also don't like a lot of attention," Affleck elaborated. "This is why people see me and think, 'Well, this dude is always mad…' Because someone always has their camera in my face."

© Pierre Suu/GC Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen strolling near the Louvre Museum on July 24, 2022 in Paris, France.

When comparing their fan interactions, Affleck noted, "[To me,] people are like, 'Hey, I like your movie,' and then they're like, 'AHHHH! J-LO!'" This difference was humorously illustrated when he shared an anecdote about their family of seven walking through Times Square. Affleck described the chaos when they ventured out of their car: "We get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s--- was like f---in' bananas. I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

This interview provides a rare glimpse into Affleck's life right on the heels of divorce rumors between him and JLo. Recently, HOLA! USA reported that Jennifer Garner feels blindsided and concerned for her children's well-being due to Lopez's fame. A source close to Garner revealed to Fox News Digital that she was caught off guard by the intense media scrutiny that followed Affleck and Lopez's renewed romance and subsequent marriage. "Jennifer Garner felt blindsided by Ben's relationship with JLo," the source shared. "She doesn't like her kids in the public eye so much, and that's been hard for her." Another source added, "She doesn't like the constant attention around her kids because of Jennifer Lopez's fame."