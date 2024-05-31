Jennifer Lopez cancels tour amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck: ‘Taking time off to be with her children’

Jennifer Lopez has sad news for her fans. The performer has announced the cancelation of her highly anticipated US Summer 2024 Tour ‘THIS IS ME...LIVE.’ A new statement reveals that the reason for the cancelation is due to her taking a break to be with her loved ones, following a series of projects and commitments, and the ongoing divorce rumors with Ben Affleck.

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,“ the announcement reads. Jennifer also shared a special message for her fans and followers, who were excited about the performances, after the release of her latest album and Prime movie.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” she shared in her newsletter this Friday. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again,” she concluded; “I love you all so much. Until next time...”

The news comes after speculation about her marriage. However, the singer was recently spotted with Ben in Los Angeles at his daughter Violet’s graduation party. Their outing happened after reports about them not living together.

“They’re still living separately,” a source close to Lopez tells PEOPLE. “She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work.” The insider shared the information with the publication when rehearsals for the tour were still taking place.

Ben has also been busy filming his upcoming movie ‘The Accountant.’ But the pair have yet to speak publicly about their relationship.