Antonela Roccuzzo joins Jennifer Lopez’s fashion trend in latest Miami outing

Antonela Roccuzzo is taking a page out of Jennifer Lopez’s style book. The media personality was recently photographed going on a romantic dinner with her husband Lionel Messi, wearing a casual yet sophisticated ensemble, paired with a stunning Bottega Veneta pink bag.

Antonela showed off her pastel-colored look, which consisted of light blue high-waisted, wide-leg pants, and a matching crop top in the same color. She also wore minimal jewelry, including small hoop earrings and a necklace.

But it was her tall white platform heels that stole the attention, elevating the outfit and joining the latest summer trend, which brings back boho-chic ensembles. Meanwhile, Messi wore an elegant white top with a high neck, paired with casual shorts and white sneakers.

The celebrity family spent some quality time at The Amalfi Llama in Miami, taking a moment to pose for some photos with their friends and fans. Most recently, JLo was spotted in multiple summer ensembles, including her favorite platforms, which are the perfect touch for her recent outfits.

Jennifer wore the tallest Elie Saab heels at the premiere of her movie Atlas in Mexico, showing off her incredible figure, amid her latest fitness transformation. She completed the stunning outfit with gold jewelry, including drop earrings and a statement ring. JLo styled her hair in a messy bun and showed off her angelic look, which featured a high slit and a deep V-neck.

Chunky platform shoes are the new celebrity trend, with other stars wearing them for casual outings and on the red carpet, including Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, Lily Gladstone, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and even Lila Moss.