Antonela Roccuzzo steps out in all-white ensemble for exclusive dinner, poses next to Clarissa Molina

Antonela Roccuzzo continues to have fun in Miami. The media personality is enjoying her new life in Florida with her husband Lionel Messi and their kids, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. The celebrity family recently spent some quality time in Argentina, and are now back at their home in Miami, attending work events and making new friends.

Most recently, Antonela hosted an exclusive dinner organized by Lancôme, where her new friends and local celebrities attended the event and showed off their stylish looks. Clarissa Molina was invited to the dinner and took a moment to pose with Antonela.

©Diana Zapata/MS Communications





Clarissa wore a peach-colored ensemble, consisting of a dress with floral adornments, and matching stilettos. She also styled her hair in loose waves and wore gold jewelry. Meanwhile, Antonela wore all-white for the evening, choosing a white pantsuit paired with a crop top underneath and a diamond necklace and earrings.

Antonela paired the look with white shoes and showed off her pink purse, posing next to Clarissa. The event comes after her partnership with Lancôme for Mother’s Day, as the brand highlighted “Her elegance, strength and timeless beauty.”

“As a mother herself, Antonela cherishes the precious moments she gets to spend with her family,” the brand added. The businesswoman has been collaborating with multiple brands, including Tiffany’s and Revolve. Antonela has proved that her fashion style and charismatic personality are her best assets during her latest collaborations.

She has been enjoying a new chapter of her life in Miami, becoming fast friends with Victoria Beckham, and going out to exclusive runway shows and events, accompanied by her husband, as well as showing her support for him during his training sessions.