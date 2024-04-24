Why weren’t Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party?

Victoria Beckham is officially 50 years old, and the former Spice Girls member had what looks like one of the most epic parties of 2024. Held in London, the businesswoman was surrounded by her family, closest friends, and husband, David Beckham, who gave her a piggyback ride out of the exclusive members club, Oswald’s, when it was time to go home.





©GettyImages



David carries Victoria out of the party

With famous names like Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek, in attendance, it seemed like all her closest friends were there. But, one famous couple was notably missing, Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo. They are good friends with Victoria and David, but it seems like distance was the reason they weren’t able to attend.





©GettyImages



Antonela and Lionel were busy in Miami

The soccer player and his wife are currently in Miami, Florida, where they live, and Messi is deep into his MLS season. Inter Miami had a game on Saturday, the day of the party, against Nashville SC, which they won 3-1. Two of which were scored by Messi.

The athlete is now gearing up for his game Saturday against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium, where more than 64,000 fans will attend. Messi has had concerns about playing on artificial turf but is expected to play Saturday night in Foxborough, Massachusetts.





Who was in attendance at Victoria’s party?



Among the famous names was Cruise, who showed off his dance moves. Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault. Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, José Bastón and Eva Longoria, Jason Statham and his fiancée, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Gordon and his wife Tara Ramsay, and Guy Ritchie and Jacqui Ainsley.



There was even a Spice Girls reunion with Victoria, Mel B, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell performing choreography to their 1997 track “Stop.”

Victoria and David’s children were also there celebrating their mom. The couple, who has been married since 1999, shares Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12. Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, was not there, resurfacing a past rumored feud, but she cleared the air, explaining she was spending time with her grandmother. “I’m so sad I’m not there to celebrate you and hug you,” she wrote on Instagram.