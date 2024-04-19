Eva Longoria celebrates BFF Victoria Beckham’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute

Eva Longoria took to Instagram to express her love and admiration for her best friend, Victoria Beckham. Longoria shared photos of their cherished moments together, along with a heartfelt post expressing her gratitude for their enduring friendship.

In the Instagram post, Longoria wrote, “Happy birthday my beautiful sister @victoriabeckham! I’m so lucky to have you in my life. Your friendship, loyalty, beauty and humor is endless! I wish everyone had a best friend like you. I wish you all the happiness in the world for you today and always! Love you 💞”

The bond between Longoria and Beckham has been evident for years. The two are frequently spotted together at various events and support each other’s endeavors.

David Beckham also commemorated Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday

The retired soccer player shared photos of the couple decades ago, holding each other close and looking happy. The first photo shows him and Victoria holding two cute puppies, taken more than two decades ago, possibly at the beginning of their relationship. He added a “Happy Birthday” sticker with a birthday cake and candles.

The second photo is of David and Victoria dressed in white. “50 never looked so good,” he wrote in the post. “I love you so much.”

©David Beckham





Their kids also joined the celebration. “Happy birthday mum, thank you for everything, hope you have the best day, love you,” wrote Romeo. While Brooklyn shared a similar message, sharing an old photo of his mother and himself where he’s seen as a baby and she’s holding on to him. “Happy birthday mum xx I love you so much x hope you have the most amazing day,” he captioned the post.