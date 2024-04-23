Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes look like sisters on a fashionable coffee date

Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise are one fashionable mother-daughter duo! The women, who could easily be confused for sisters, were seen enjoying a stroll together in NYC after a coffee run. It’s the first time they’ve been photographed together since Suri turned 18 on April 18.





Suri looked beautiful in a long, patterned, flowy dress that she wore with tall brown boots, and a denim jacket over a brown sweater. The 45-year-old looked just as cool, with wide-legged trendy jeans and a gray sweater, with a button-up shirt underneath.



It’s unclear what Suri did to celebrate, but she was spotted hanging out with a friend with flowers in her long hair on her birthday. She smiled as they walked with some gift bags that were presumably for her.



What’s next for Suri?

Suri should be starting college this year, with a reported interest in studying fashion. While her plans have not been revealed, a source told the DailyMail Katie wants her to stay nearby as she is “extremely overprotective.”

With Suri officially an adult, it will be interesting to see if anything changes with her relationship with the public. She may go public with a social media account or share her career goals.

Along with fashion, Suri has also shown an interest in entertainment. The 18-year-old made her Hollywood debut singing “Blue Moon” in Holmes’ movie, Rare Objects, and reportedly starred as the lead in her high school play, so that may be the path we see her take in the future.

As the daughter of two of the biggest names in Hollywood, there is no denying she would gain millions of followers quickly, and the industry would welcome her with open arms.