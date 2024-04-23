Michelle Salas shares first photo in years with her father Luis Miguel

Michelle Salas shared a photo with her father, Luis Miguel, on her Instagram and it has caused quite a stir, as it’s the first father-daughter photo in years. It seems like the singer and his daughter have a healthy relationship that has strengthened over time. The surprising image comes after the singer’s 54th birthday, which he celebrated in style in Las Vegas, accompanied by his daughter and her husband, entrepreneur Danilo Díaz Grandos.

©@michellesalasb



Luis Miguel and Michelle Salas

Michelled shared the photo with her over two million followers on Instagram. The model and influencer posed alongside her father on what seems to have been taken on a private plane with spacious and luxurious seats. ‘El Sol’ sat down with his daughter sitting on his lap. Both smiled for the camera as they held wine glasses.

They looked elegant, with the singer in an all-black look, while Michelle matched, adding a bit of color with a light brown sweater and a camel belt.

She shared it without a caption but the picture said a thousand words. In addition to this heartfelt photo, last weekend, Michelle posted a photo in tribute for her father, who celebrated his successful tour’s 100th concert.





©@michellesalasb



Michelle’s tribute to her dad

The first photo of both in seven years

It’s unclear why, but Michelle had refrained from sharing photos with her father for years. Even at her wedding last October, even though the singer was there, no images of them surfaced. The last time Michelle posted a photo with her dad was in April 2017, for his 47th birthday, which they celebrated at sea.



This year, Luis Miguel and Michelle have been able to reunite and celebrate in Las Vegas with Michelle’s husband, Alejandro Basteri, the singer’s brother, and his girlfriend, Mariana Otero.