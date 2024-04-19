Salma Hayek celebrates Luis Miguel’s birthday with a throwback snap of the two

Salma Hayek took to her Instagram story to extend warm birthday wishes to the iconic Latin American singer, Luis Miguel. The actress shared a captivating throwback photo from the 1997 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, capturing a moment frozen in time between two luminaries of the entertainment world.

The image features Hayek and Luis Miguel radiating elegance and charm as they pose together during one of Hollywood’s most prestigious events. Salma captioned the photo with “Feliz cumpleaños al sol de América” (“Happy birthday to the sun of America”), paying homage to the renowned Mexican singer’s inimitable career and cultural impact.

©GettyImages



Luis Miguel and Salma Hayek during 1997 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals at Morton’s Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

Salma Hayek and Luis Miguel are beloved figures in their respective fields and have long been admired for their contributions to music and cinema, respectively. While their paths may have diverged in the years since that memorable snapshot was taken, their mutual respect and admiration for one another have remained intact.

Luis Miguel, often called “El Sol de México” (The Sun of Mexico), has captivated audiences worldwide with his soulful voice and charismatic presence, earning him a legion of devoted fans and a legacy spanning decades. Similarly, Salma Hayek has established herself as a versatile and talented actress, garnering critical acclaim for her performances on the silver screen and becoming a trailblazer for Latina representation in Hollywood.

©Salma Hayek





Salma Hayek’s heartfelt tribute to Luis Miguel on his birthday resonated as a symbol of enduring connections that unite us all.

Salma and Luis Miguel in 1996

In 1996, Salma and Luismi attended the prestigious ‘Carousel of Hope’ charity ball together, where they posed for some memorable photographs. The event was organized to raise funds for the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes and was attended by several high-profile celebrities and philanthropists.

The media widely covered Salma and Luismi’s appearance at the event, and their pictures together were a big hit among their fans.