Kim Kardashian sets the record straight on online rumors

Kim Kardashian has been a constant subject of fascination and speculation. However, during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kardashian decided to address some of the online rumors swirling around her life, setting the record straight once and for all.

During the segment, Jimmy Kimmel acknowledged the widespread nature of celebrity gossip. He pointed out that headlines often mix truth and fiction and present a series of rumors about Kim Kardashian in a playful manner. He then invited her to confirm or deny each one. The revelations that followed offered a fascinating glimpse into Kim Kardashian’s world.

Kim Kardashian online rumors

Blow-Drying Jewelry: One of the more unexpected revelations was Kardashian’s habit of blow-drying her jewelry before putting it on. While some might find this practice peculiar, Kardashian explained her aversion to the chill of cold metal against her skin, particularly with garments like chain mail or mesh dresses.

Starbucks Sleeve Sensitivity: Another tidbit that surprised viewers was Kardashian’s aversion to the sound and sensation of cardboard, particularly regarding the Starbucks sleeve on her coffee cup.

Sleeping with Eyes Open: Revealing a more personal detail, Kardashian shared that she sleeps with her eyes slightly open.

Neverland Ranch Birthday: Among the anecdotes shared during the segment was Kardashian's revelation that she celebrated her 14th birthday at Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch.

Workout DVD and Tire Changing Skills: Kardashian also confirmed past endeavors, such as her workout DVD and ability to change a tire.

Amid the lighthearted banter, Kardashian also dispelled one persistent rumor—that she has six toes—an assertion she unequivocally denied, putting an end to speculation once and for all.