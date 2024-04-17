J Balvin reveals he wants a daughter: Is Valentina Ferrer pregnant?

J Balvin found himself amidst a whirlwind of speculation as he appeared on Mexico’s Hoy TV show. The conversation surrounding him was about more than just his latest chart-topping hits or his electrifying performance at the 2024 Coachella Festival. Instead, it centered around whispers of a possible second fatherhood journey.

During the interview, the 38-year-old artist addressed the rumors. When asked about the speculation regarding a second child, J Balvin responded with genuine surprise, stating, “I didn’t know about the rumor; I was surprised. I first need to understand everything about my son.”

Setting the record straight, the reggaeton icon made it clear that expanding his family was still on the horizon. Expressing contentment with his current familial setup alongside his son Río and his partner, actress, model, and television presenter Valentina Ferrer, J Balvin emphasized his focus on nurturing his existing bond.

However, when probed about his thoughts on welcoming another child in the future, the Latin Grammy Award-winning artist hinted at an openness. “I want a girl; I do want that,” he revealed, offering a glimpse into his aspirations for the future.

Will J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer get married?

It has been almost seven years since J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer met for the first time. Little did they know that they would fall in love and start a relationship. Over time, their relationship grew stronger, and they decided to become parents to their two-year-old son. People have been curious about their personal lives and wondering if the couple will marry in the future. Questions have also been about whether they plan to give their son a little brother. Fortunately, Valentina Ferrer herself has answered these questions and cleared the air.

Valentina was interviewed by Despierta América (Univision) cameras in Los Angeles. One of the questions asked was whether she and her Colombian partner had plans to get married. Valentina said, “I don’t know, ask him,” and smiled. The reporter then asked if she believed it necessary to have a marriage document to make a relationship official or if she preferred a free union. Valentina replied by saying: “I think having a child speaks more than being married,” she said.