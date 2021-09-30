J Balvin responds to Residente’s comparison of his music to hot dog carts

J Balvin interrupted the music scene last Tuesday, September 28, when he said the Latin Grammy Awards did not respect the urban and reggaeton genre, even calling for a boycott. While many singers are keeping their opinions to themselves, Rene Perez, known as ’Residente‘ replied to the Colombian, comparing his music to a “hot dog cart.” Residente said, “I’ll explain, so that you understand: your music is like a hot dog cart, which many people may like or almost everyone. But when those people want to eat well, they go to a restaurant and that restaurant is the one that earns the Michelin stars.” Balvin responded Thursday, September 29 with a series of hilarious photographs announcing a new song with Daddy Yankee.

©@jbalvin



J Balvin posted some pictures of a hot dog cart, in reference to what ‘Residente’ said a few hours ago.

Balvin, real name José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, posted photos posing next to a hot dog cart and announced that at 6 pm he would release a song with Daddy Yankee: “Sal y perrea 🌭 Remix hoy 6pm @sechmusic @daddyyankee 🙏”, wrote the Colombian, without referring to the response of ‘Residente’.

Model Valentina Ferrer, J Balvin’s longtime partner and mother of his son, showed her support for his creativity with a series of emojis: “😂😂😂😂😂”.

Several urban and reggaeton artists have reacted to the post. Baby Rasta commented: “😂😂😂😂”, while Naty Botero posted: “Eso 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 👏👏👏👏 la berraquera paisa 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼”. Gabi even added to the hotdog ‘team’: “TEAM HOTDOGS 🌭🌭🌭 😍”. Zion, Justin Quiles, Dylan Fuentes, Leo Bash, Arcangel, Jowan, and more commented on the post with hilarious reactions.

HOW IT ALL STARTED

Last Tuesday, after Balvin called out Latin GRAMMY’s ‘Resident responded to his comments in a video, which has since been deleted.

“To understand, because I‘m lost, Jose. If the Grammys don’t value us, then why do I have 31 Grammys? I‘m not urban, I don’t rap? What genre are we talking about?” Perez said in his message. The Puerto Rican also had questioned his Balvin’s call to ‘boycott’ the awards, when there would be a special tribute to Rubén Blades. Plus, he doubted that the first-time nominees would want to miss the 22nd Grammy Awards, even for Balvin.