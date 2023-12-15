Valentina Ferrer stuns in a snowy bikini photoshoot

Valentina Ferrer has consistently flaunted her impressive, well-toned physique, always managing to leave us amazed. Whether it’s in editorial photo shoots, on the runway, or in candid snapshots, J Balvin’s partner never fails to look stunning. Embracing the festive spirit of the December holidays and the chilly weather that’s taken hold across many parts of the United States, the Argentine model has given us a taste of her style and sensuality through stunning bikini photos taken in the snowy landscapes of Aspen, Colorado.

©@valentinaferrer



Valentina Ferrer turns up the heat posing in a bikini in the snow

The mom of two-year-old Río has turned up the heat this holiday season by sharing snapshots of herself in a stylish two-piece gray swimsuit paired with a pastel-colored trapper hat. To stay cozy in the chilly weather, she’s sporting a black coat in one photo and coordinating black pants in another.

It seems Valentina was in Colorado for some work commitments that often lead her to various parts of the world. In every place she visits, she seizes the chance to capture special moments, whether as a mom, with her boyfriend, or with her family—all of which she readily shares with her 1 million-plus followers on social media.

©@valentinaferrer



Valentina Ferrer in Aspen, Colorado

The comments section blew up with reactions, with many cheering on Ferrer’s bold and frosty adventure. Some couldn’t help but imagine the cold she must have braved to capture those photos. Clarissa Molina, in particular, stood out, humorously remarking, “But the snow melted, it’s on fire,” as expressed by the Dominican.

©@valentinaferrer



The model showed off her perfect abs

Since singer J Balvin and Argentine model Valentina Ferrer met in 2017 during the filming of the artist’s music video, ‘Sigo Extrañándote,’ they haven’t stopped proclaiming their love. Over the years, they have not only navigated the challenges of a public relationship and the distance caused by their constant professional commitments but have also succeeded in creating the family they always dreamed of with their only child born in 2021.

Recently, they were on the red carpet at the Awards presented by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, better known as the CFDA, and they were one of the most attractive couples at the gala.