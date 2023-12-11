Salma Hayek’s winter outfit includes side-tie yellow bikini

Salma Hayek continues to chase the sun. The Hollywood star, who had some fun times during summer, traveling around the world and wearing stylish swimwear and tropical ensembles, is choosing to ignore winter and is turning up the heat with a stunning side-tie bikini.

The actress took to social media to reveal her “Sunday mood” with a sun-kissed photo while on vacation. Salma was all smiles posing in a two-piece yellow bikini, featuring a green and pink floral pattern.

Salma showed off her incredible figure, pairing the look with dark sunglasses. The actress proved that she looks stunning on and off the red carpet, most recently attending the 3rd Annual Gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a white Gucci gown.

The star was glammed up for the special evening, wearing her hair in loose waves and posing for the cameras on the red carpet. She completed the look with a metallic clutch, diamond earrings, and matching earrings.

Salma recently made headlines after attending Balenciaga’s Los Angeles runway show. The actress and her husband, François-Henri Pinault, president of the Kering group and owner of Balenciaga, attended the event together to witness the brand’s latest collection.

The star wore an all-black ensemble, which consisted of a skin-tight midi dress, paired with soft pink heels and a matching handbag. Salma also wore a pair of diamond earrings and dark sunglasses. She was all smiles posing next to her husband, who also wore an elegant black suit.