Salma Hayek looks back at her successful career with special tribute: ‘We’re still going strong!’

Salma Hayek is encouraging her fans and followers to watch her new project ‘El Sabor De La Navidad,’ just in time for the holiday season. The Hollywood star is looking back at her successful career in the film industry, and paying tribute to her longtime business partner Jose Tamez.

The actress shared a black and white photo accompanied by a lengthy message, sharing some of their incredible accomplishments. “If you’re wondering who the man is with his hand around my waist, it’s my business partner at Ventanarosa, Jose Tamez, alias Pepe,” she wrote.

Salma went on to explain that they go way back and have been able to achieve many milestones. “Our adventure started nearly 25 years ago,” she explained, “and after 8 movies and 4 television series, along with more than 200 nominations and prizes, including Emmys, Oscars and Golden Globes - we’re still going strong!”

The pair were photographed together in September, with Salma gracing the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival during the premiere of ‘El Sabor De La Navidad.’ The star concluded by asking her fans to watch their latest project, described as a dramatic comedy that tells the story of a Mexican family and explores trans identity and acceptance.

“We believe in projects that represent the community in the right way, but also makes them think, makes them feel proud of who we are,” Salma said to Variety about the project. “Sometimes when it’s a family member, you have to accept first, and then understand. But it’s important to go towards that second step, so you’re not tolerating a loved one, but totally loving someone.”