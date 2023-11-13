Salma Hayek attends Jessica Alba event alongside some of Hollywood’s leading Latinos

Salma Hayek attended one of the leading events for Latinos, organized by Jessica Alba. In an Instagram post, Hayek shared some photos of her time in the event, standing alongside Latin members of the industry like Alba, Eugenio Derbez, and Becky G. She wrote a sweet post thanking Alba and discussing the importance of the evening.

The post is made up of various photos, opening with one where Hayek and Alba are seen front and center. Hayek wore a light blue suit while Alba wore a black one with white details on it. The two were accompanied by various actors, including Jay Hernandez, Edward Olmos, Clifton Collins Jr., and more. Another photo shows Hayek alongside Eugenio Derbez and Becky G, while the last, showed Hayek and America Ferrera. “Thank you Jessica Alba, for a warm and intimate evening that united, connected, and celebrated the Latine and Hispanic community,” Hayek wrote in the caption. “I felt privileged to be invited and to be part of such a meaningful night.”

Alba posted about the event on her own social media, sharing her excitement for hosting an evening that celebrated hispanic and Latin culture. “A night out of my wildest dreams,” she wrote. “My younger self could’ve never even dreamt up such a beautiful time. Thank you to my co-host Tracy Brennan and everyone that came through/ Our intention was to foster culture, community and connection in a positive way to bring our incredible Latine + Hispanic familia together.”

The importance of community for Latin and Hispanic families

Alba continued: “I was beyond honored to share a space with so many legendary humans - the Culture Makers of today and tomorrow. Here’s to keeping the energy alive and recreating last night again and again and again. I can’t wait for the magic to continue… Mucho amor.”

In the clip, she’s seen discussing the importance of Latin families and how every person in the room was likely the first person to become an actor and pursue their dreams thanks to the sacrifices that were made by their parents. The post also showed Alba getting ready for her event and spending some time with Hayek, with the two hugging in excitement. “What a great idea to do this night!” Hayek says to the camera.