Salma Hayek celebrates her dad’s 86th birthday with chocolate cake in must-see video

Salma Hayek is lucky enough to be celebrating her dad, Sami Hayek Dominguez’s, 86th birthday. The Lebanese-Mexican retired oil company executive was surrounded by his loved ones to celebrate the special day, which of course, included cake.



©SalmaHayek



Sami celebrated his 86th birthday on November 5 surrounded by his family

Sami turned 86 on November 5th. On Monday, Salma shared an adorable video with her 27.3 million followers of Sami’s sweet celebration with her mom, Diana Jiménez Medina, her brother Sami, named after their father, and her daughter Valentina, who she shares with husband Francois-Henri Pinault.



The video showed Sami as he blew out his three candles. “Mordida, Mordida!” Salma said happily. Valentina was ready to keep a Mexican tradition going, pushing his face into the cake. After a moment, they helped him dislodge. The Desperado star made sure to help clean his face with a napkin. “Dad, what a great blessing to be able to celebrate another year,” Salma wrote in Spanish in the caption. “Many more bites to come with my favorite chocolate cake.”

Salma’s father keeps a relatively low profile and seems to be enjoying his life as a senior. While Salma’s Mexican heritage is what many people know her for, she has expressed her gratitude for her Lebanese roots that come from Sami. On his 82nd birthday she shared a sweet post smiling with her dad, writing in the caption, “Thank you for those Lebanese genes.”

