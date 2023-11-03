Salma Hayek, Sofia Vergara, and more attend Sami Hayek’s art exhibit

Various celebrities came out to support Sami Hayek, who recently opened an art exhibit in Beverly Hills. The event was attended by his sister Salma Hayek and various friends and celebrities including Demi Moore, Sofia Vergara, Anthony Hopkins, his wife Stella Arroyave, and more, with everyone gathered to celebrate Sami’s latest art endeavor, titled “Frequency.”

A photo shows Hayek alongside Hopkins, Moore and Arroyave. Hopkins wore a stylish navy jacket that he paired with a matching shirt, a belt and some jeans. Moore wore a black coat with a gold detail in the chest that gave it a stylish edge. Hayek opted for a black top and a stunning silver skirt, while Arroyave opted for a black outfit made out of a jacket and a black dress.

Sofia Vergara also shared an Instagram post of her experience attending the art exhibit. She wore a stunning red dress with a slit in the chest, and shared multiple photos alongside her friends, including Hayek and Arroyave. She also shared a look at some of the art work presented in the exhibit, including gorgeous tables with various designs, and an exhibit of various butterflies inside a large glass display case.

More about Sami Hayek’s art

Sami Hayek spoke about his art and the influence of his friends in the exhibit. "I have had a very blessed life because I know people from all walks of life, and what I value in any people, regardless of their background or regardless of what they do or if they're successful in their field or not, I pretty much value authenticity," he said to PEOPLE.

"I really value people who have the courage to be an individual, and this city is blessed with all of that.”