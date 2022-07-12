Anthony Hopkins makes the most of the summer by dancing to Colombian music

Followers of Anthony Hopkins‘ social media accounts are well aware of its wholesome content. While he tends to share gifs and reactions to all sorts of information, his dancing videos are frequent. His most recent one shows him dancing along to an iconic Colombian song.

“Sunday Summer Vibes,” Hopkins captioned the post, which shows him looking perfect for the beach, wearing in a colorful shirt, beige pants and a hat, and dancing along to “La Pollera Colorá,” one of the most famous Colombian songs. Followers were quick to mention Colombia as they replied to Hopkins’ video, sharing clips of the original performance of the song and calling him Antonio.

Hopkins videos feature him dancing along to a wide assortment of genres, but he has a soft spot for Caribbean sounds. In 2003, Hopkins married Stella Arroyave, who’s Colombian and is also an actress and producer, which might explain his musical tastes.

Curiously, Hopkins is the latest international star to dance Cumbia this week. Yesterday, Madonna participated on a TikTok challenge where she danced along to the Colombian genre, prompting funny responses from her Latino fans. “She didn’t choose to be latina!” wrote a user.