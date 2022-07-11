Madonna dances Cumbia on TikTok and becomes honorary Latina to her fans

Madonna’s most recent TikTok has struck a chord with Latinos all over the world. In it, she dances along to “Cumbia buena” with the help of a squiggly filter.

In the clip, Madonna wears black pants and a white shirt and has her hair in two braids, a look that she’s worn over the past year. She dances along to “Cumbia buena,” a song by they band Grupo La Cumbia that’s currently going viral and has thousands of users participating in the challenge. As of this writing, Madonna’s 15 second clip has been viewed over 7 million times and has a million likes. The challenge is simple, consisting of people standing still while the squiggly filter and the song gives the impression that they’re dancing Cumbia.

The comments section was filled with hilarious quips. “She didn’t choose to be latina!” wrote a user. “Babee you are always welcome to the carne asada,” wrote someone else.

While this is Madonna’s first time dancing Cumbia, at least in public, she has previously collaborated with Latino artists like Maluma and Tokischa, and has explored Latin sounds throughout her extensive career. She’s released two songs with Maluma and was joined onstage by Tokischa during a Pride concert in New York, where they kissed to the delight of thousands of viewers. Years before, Madonna starred in “Evita,” a movie based on the Broadway show of the same name, where she played the role of Eva Peron. While the production was American, the story was based on important historical figures in Argentina.

Other artists and influencers on TikTok like Danna Paola, Juanpa Zurita and Kim Loaiza have joined in on the Cumbia trend. Madonna appears to be the largest international figure to participate, at least for now.