Madonna shows support to Doja Cat with the sweetest message

Madonna is constantly showing support and giving advice to her friends and family, most recently with fellow musician Doja Cat, during an Instagram Live where the rapper was opening up to her fans about her mental health and personal issues.

During the Instagram Live, Doja was doing her makeup while reading some of the comments her fans were writing for her, however they didn’t know Madonna was also seeing the live video.

“You look beautiful,” Madonna wrote, encouraging the singer to stop being so self-critical. “Don’t be so hard on yourself!,” she added.

Madonna also had some motivational words on Doja’s career in the music industry. “Every thing is gonna happen to you,” the singer wrote, while someone else commented “Life changing really.”

Doja recently recorded the song ‘Vegas’ for the highly anticipated film ‘Elvis’ directed Baz Luhrmann, who went on to give a positive comparison involving the rapper and Madonna.

“She made this song for the Elvis soundtrack and it’s already blowing up. I’ve worked with Madonna and Beyoncé and I see something similar in Doja Cat: she’s just a really, really hard worker. And when you see her on stage, my god she’s a good dancer,” Luhrmann said.

Madonna shows love to Doja Cat on Instagram:



“Don’t be so hard on yourself!” pic.twitter.com/DcPnQWse2J — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2022

Madonna is known for being a supportive friend, most recently bringing two new artists to the stage, during her Pride performance in New York City, rapper Santana and Tokischa. The singer has been working in the studio with Tokischa, and the pair even shared an intense kiss on stage, making the crowd go wild.