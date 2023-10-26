Cameron Diaz joins Eva Longoria and Salma Hayek’s latest fashion trend this fall

Cameron Diaz is joining the latest fall trend. The Hollywood star stepped out for an interview with Jimmy Fallon during her latest appearance on ‘The Tonight Show,’ showing off her all-black sophisticated look and catching up with the host about her family life with husband Benji Madden and their daughter Raddix.

The 51-year-old looked stunning with a short hairstyle and a two-piece black suit, which included an oversized blazer, wide-leg trousers, and a black tank top. She paired the look with matching stiletto boots and minimal gold jewelry. She also rocked a soft glam makeup look and added a red lip.

Earlier this week Eva Longoria showed her own version of formal attire, attending the Savannah Film Festival and walking the red carpet in a stylish gray suit. The three-piece suit included a button-up vest, an oversized blazer, and matching trousers. Just like Cameron, Eva wore minimal jewelry and black heels

Many other celebrities have been turning heads with a sleek suit, including different variations of color and style. Most recently, Salma Hayek attended an exclusive event in New York City, going for a head-to-toe gold ensemble, which consisted of a button-up vest, wide-leg trousers, and a matching blazer.

Salma paired the look with a diamond necklace, small matching earrings, a metallic gold clutch bag, and heels. The Hollywood star was photographed at the World Monument Fund’s 34th annual Hadrian Gala wearing a three-piece suit, and rocking a red lip.

This seems to be one of the favorite looks this fall as it’s the perfect choice for layering, especially when it comes to three-piece suits, and can be worn on almost any occasion.