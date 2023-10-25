2023 SCAD Savannah Film Festival©GettyImages
CELEBRITY FASHION

Eva Longoria means business in stylish gray suit and heels

The actress recently talked to HOLA! USA about her experience as a director with her latest film ‘Flamin’ Hot.‘

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Eva Longoria is elevating her look for a special occasion. The Hollywood star attended the Savannah Film Festival and shared some of her thoughts and experiences throughout her career in the entertainment industry, both as an actress and as a director.

READ MORE

EVA LONGORIA CELEBRATES SISTER’S BIRTHDAY IN LAS VEGAS

EVA LONGORIA REVEALS THE SPECIAL THINGS SHE LEARNED FROM VICTORIA BECKHAM

EVA LONGORIA CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF THE FLAMIN’ HOT EXHIBIT AT THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM

The 48-year-old filmmaker decided to wear a three-piece suit for the event, stepping on the red carpet and posing for the cameras in an all-gray ensemble. Eva’s recent fashion moment consisted of an oversized matching blazer, a button-up vest, and matching trousers.

26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival – Signature Screening Of "Flamin' Hot," In Conversation And Award Presentation To Eva Longoria (Discovery Director Award)©GettyImages

The star paired the look with small silver hoop earrings and a gold coin necklace. Eva completed the sophisticated ensemble with black sheer heels and styled her hair in a slicked back bun. She also rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a pink lip.

26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival – Signature Screening Of "Flamin' Hot," In Conversation And Award Presentation To Eva Longoria (Discovery Director Award)©GettyImages

The actress recently talked to HOLA! USA about her experience as a director with her latest film ‘Flamin’ Hot,’ revealing that she had some struggles during her career and was told “no” a number of times. “I’ve been told ‘No you can’t do things like that.’”

26th SCAD Savannah Film Festival - Behind The Lens: Decisive, Dynamic Directors Panel©GettyImages

Eva went on to say that she is proud of her film and wants to continue to follow this path. “I think it’s a culture-defining film and something about our community, it was a love letter to the Mexican-American community, and we never get to see that in film,” she explained. “So for me, I knew the opportunity I had was special.”

Related Video:

Gael García Bernal to be honored at Día de Muertos celebration

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more