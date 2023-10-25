Eva Longoria means business in stylish gray suit and heels

Eva Longoria is elevating her look for a special occasion. The Hollywood star attended the Savannah Film Festival and shared some of her thoughts and experiences throughout her career in the entertainment industry, both as an actress and as a director.

The 48-year-old filmmaker decided to wear a three-piece suit for the event, stepping on the red carpet and posing for the cameras in an all-gray ensemble. Eva’s recent fashion moment consisted of an oversized matching blazer, a button-up vest, and matching trousers.

The star paired the look with small silver hoop earrings and a gold coin necklace. Eva completed the sophisticated ensemble with black sheer heels and styled her hair in a slicked back bun. She also rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a pink lip.

The actress recently talked to HOLA! USA about her experience as a director with her latest film ‘Flamin’ Hot,’ revealing that she had some struggles during her career and was told “no” a number of times. “I’ve been told ‘No you can’t do things like that.’”

Eva went on to say that she is proud of her film and wants to continue to follow this path. “I think it’s a culture-defining film and something about our community, it was a love letter to the Mexican-American community, and we never get to see that in film,” she explained. “So for me, I knew the opportunity I had was special.”