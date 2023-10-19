Eva Longoria reveals the special things she learned from Victoria Beckham

Eva Longoria is opening up about her friendship with Victoria Beckham. The Hollywood star and the fashion designer have formed an incredible bond throughout the years, always supporting each other on a personal and professional side, with Eva revealing what she has learned after being friends with Victoria.

During a recent interview with E! News, the actress went on to explain that she “learned everything from her,” when asked about her relationship with Victoria, describing her as a role model for her. Eva continued, revealing that the former Spice Girl is also an “amazing businesswoman” and a “great mother.”

Eva was recently spotted supporting her celebrity friend, front row at Victoria’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week, declaring that it was a “beautiful” runway show. She also said to the publication that she watched David Beckham’s Netflix documentary ‘Beckham.’

“So many things they did were so innovative,” she said about the project. “In storytelling for a documentary and the way they did the shots, the way that they would see the games, and David talks about it through the lens—it was genius.”

This is not the first time Eva talks about her friendship. She previously revealed to The Times that Victoria is “extremely loyal.” “There’s never a moment I can’t call her, that she’s not available, that she’s not flying to see me, or I’m flying to see her. Or I’m raiding her closet. She gives me motherly advice and business advice,” she added.

“We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night,” she continued. “I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is.”