Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos grant Eva Longoria the Bezos Award

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos have shared their recipients of this year’s Bezos Award. The award, called the Bezos Courage and Civility Award, is given out on a yearly basis, splitting $100 million between two individuals that are deemed as great contributors to society. This year, Eva Longoria is one of them.

©GettyImages



Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at Vanity Fair’s Oscars party

Longoria has long used her platform to promote education and provide opportunities for Latinos. Over the past years she’s built the Eva Longoria Foundation, an organization that connects Latinos located in low-income regions with mentors and connections that can help them grow in their field of work.

“Of course, I am honored and thrilled personally, but I am even more excited about the impact I think we can have on this country through/by investing in the strength of the Latino community,” said Longoria to CNN. “Latinos in the US are a rapidly growing group with extraordinary potential, but we disproportionately lack the infrastructure opportunity we need and I’m excited to invest in that opportunity.”

Bill McRaven, a retired Navy admiral and the former chancellor of the University of Texas System, was awarded with the other half of the $100 million.

©GettyImages



Sanchez and Longoria at this year’s Bezos Courage and Civility Awards

Eva Longoria’s respect for Lauren Sanchez

Longoria has previously discussed how important she considers Sanchez and Bezos’ work is for the environment and society in general. Last year, Sanchez was honored at the This Is About Humanity’s fundraising soiree for her efforts and support to societal causes. Longoria shared a post about the evening, sharing photos with Sanchez and revealing how much she respects her. “So honored to have been a part of such a beautiful night and award Lauren Sanchez her much deserved Humanity Award for her generosity and commitment to help families at the border,” she wrote.