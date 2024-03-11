Lauren Sánchez enjoys the Oscars afterparty with Sofia Vergara, Demi Lovato, and Kim Kardashian

The Oscars ceremony wrapped up successfully, and after the main event, celebrities continued the party by gathering at the annual Vanity Fair afterparty. Among the luminaries who graced the soirée was Lauren Sánchez.

The helicopter pilot and former television personality captivated attention with her elegance but also made headlines for her companionship with Sofia Vergara, Demi Lovato, and Kim Kardashian.

The post-Oscars party also included Vergara, who took to social media to share the snapshot. In the photo, Sánchez is seen radiating charm alongside Vergara, Lovato, and Kardashian, as well as notable personalities such as Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, renowned musician Lenny Kravitz, and the tech titan himself, Jeff Bezos.

Lauren Sánchez daring design with timeless beauty

Draped in a sheer gown by Lever Couture, Sánchez made a striking entrance. The gown, in a bold shade of red, featured a plunging neckline that accentuated Sánchez’s figure while exuding an air of confidence and allure. The dramatic train cascaded behind her, adding a touch of grandeur to her ensemble.

Sánchez’s look featured intricate details, from the gown’s elbow-length sleeves adorned with ruffles to the voluminous skirt that billowed with every step.

To complete her ensemble, Sánchez opted for understated yet elegant accessories that enhanced the overall allure of her look. An enormous diamond necklace draped gracefully around her neck, adding a touch of sparkle and luxury to her ensemble. Paired with Christian Louboutin nude pumps, Sánchez exuded effortless chicness, effortlessly balancing daring design with classic elegance.