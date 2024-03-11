2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals©GettyImages
Celebrity Friends

Lauren Sánchez enjoys the Oscars afterparty with Sofia Vergara, Demi Lovato, and Kim Kardashian

The post-Oscars party also included Jeff Bezos and Kris Jenner

By Shirley Gómez -New York

The Oscars ceremony wrapped up successfully, and after the main event, celebrities continued the party by gathering at the annual Vanity Fair afterparty. Among the luminaries who graced the soirée was Lauren Sánchez.

The helicopter pilot and former television personality captivated attention with her elegance but also made headlines for her companionship with Sofia Vergara, Demi Lovato, and Kim Kardashian.

The post-Oscars party also included Vergara, who took to social media to share the snapshot. In the photo, Sánchez is seen radiating charm alongside Vergara, Lovato, and Kardashian, as well as notable personalities such as Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, renowned musician Lenny Kravitz, and the tech titan himself, Jeff Bezos.

Oscars 2024

Oscars 2024: See the complete list of winners

Eva Mendes playfully asks Ryan Gosling to get back home while he is at the 2024 Oscars

Oscars Fashion: Celebrity red carpet looks at the 2024 Academy Awards

Lauren Sánchez daring design with timeless beauty

Draped in a sheer gown by Lever Couture, Sánchez made a striking entrance. The gown, in a bold shade of red, featured a plunging neckline that accentuated Sánchez’s figure while exuding an air of confidence and allure. The dramatic train cascaded behind her, adding a touch of grandeur to her ensemble.

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals©GettyImages

Sánchez’s look featured intricate details, from the gown’s elbow-length sleeves adorned with ruffles to the voluminous skirt that billowed with every step.

To complete her ensemble, Sánchez opted for understated yet elegant accessories that enhanced the overall allure of her look. An enormous diamond necklace draped gracefully around her neck, adding a touch of sparkle and luxury to her ensemble. Paired with Christian Louboutin nude pumps, Sánchez exuded effortless chicness, effortlessly balancing daring design with classic elegance.

Related Video:

Is Taylor Swift Related to Famed Poet Emily Dickinson?

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more