Eva Mendes playfully asks Ryan Gosling to get back home while he is at the 2024 Oscars

During the 96th Academy Awards, Hollywood’s biggest stars brought the glitz and glamour to the red carpet. Still, one notable absence was Eva Mendes, the retired actress and wife to Ryan Gosling, who stayed home with the couple’s daughters, while the heartthrob known for his roles in iconic films such as “La La Land” and “The Notebook,” walked the red carpet with his sister.

However, despite her absence, Mendes made it abundantly clear that her support for Gosling was unwavering as she cheered him on from the comfort of their home alongside their two children.

Gosling, who graced the Oscars stage as a presenter and performer, showcased his multifaceted talents by delivering a captivating rendition of “I’m Just Ken,” a Best Original Song nominee from the film “Barbie.”

In a heartwarming display of affection and support, Mendes took to Instagram shortly after Gosling’s performance to share a glimpse of her Oscar night attire—a stylish pink blazer paired with a chic black cowboy hat. Alongside the photo, Mendes penned a sweet message directed at Gosling, expressing her pride and admiration for his accomplishments: “You took Ken all the way to the Oscars, RG. Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed. 💋”

The couple’s commitment to their family life

The post highlighted Mendes‘ playful humor and shed light on the couple’s commitment to their family life. Despite their status as Hollywood A-listers, Gosling and Mendes have always prioritized their roles as parents to their two daughters, 9-year-old Esmeralda and 7-year-old Amada.

Ryan Gosling’s popularity keeps growing

A recent study has analyzed the most Googled 2024 Oscar-nominated actors, revealing that no other than Ryan Gosling has claimed the top spot. The research was carried out by NoDepositRewards.com, which utilized the Google Keyword Planner tool to determine the search volume popularity of the 20 nominated actors and actresses.

Gosling beat out all the other nominees with an impressive average of 1,713,600 monthly Google searches. Despite the movie’s lead actress, Margot Robbie, being snubbed of a nomination for Best Actress, Gosling was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and his performance was highly appreciated by critics, who praised his perfect combination of comedic timing, vulnerability, and humorous musical performances.