2024 Oscars nominations: Complete list of movies and actors competing for the coveted award

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have been announced, and film enthusiasts are excitedly betting for their favorite movies and actors. But perhaps fans of the Christopher Nolan-directed film “Oppenheimer” are the happiest as the project leads the Oscar contenders with 13 nominations.

The fantasy film “Poor Things,” starring Emma Stone, follows closely with 11 nominations, while the Martin Scorsese drama “Killers of the Flower Moon” has been nominated in 10 categories.

The summer blockbuster “Barbie” has also received eight nominations, adding to the mix of incredible films recognized this year.

The Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024, and Jimmy Kimmel will host it for a record fourth time. For more details, find the complete list of nominees below.

Best picture

“American Fiction” “Anatomy of a Fall” “Barbie” “The Holdovers” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Maestro” “Oppenheimer” “Past Lives” “Poor Things” “The Zone of Interest”

Best actor in a leading role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro” Colman Domingo, “Rustin” Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers” Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Best actress in a leading role

Annette Bening, “Nyad” Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall” Carey Mulligan, “Maestro” Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best actor in a supporting role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction” Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best actress in a supporting role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer” Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple” America Ferrera, “Barbie” Jodie Foster, “Nyad” Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best director

Justine Triet, “Anatomy of a Fall” Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon” Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things” Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”

Best cinematography

“El Conde” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Maestro” “Oppenheimer” “Poor Things”

Best international feature film

“The Teachers’ Lounge,” Germany “Io Capitano,” Italy “Perfect Days,” Japan “Society of the Snow,” Spain “The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom

Best adapted screenplay

“American Fiction” “Barbie” “Oppenheimer” “Poor Things” “The Zone of Interest”

Best original screenplay

“Anatomy of a Fall” “The Holdovers” “Maestro” “May December” “Past Lives”

Best live action short film

“The After” “Invincible” “Knight of Fortune” “Red, White and Blue” “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Best animated short film

“Letter to a Pig” “Ninety-Five Senses” “Our Uniform” “Pachyderme” “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best animated feature film

“The Boy and the Heron” “Elemental” “Nimona” “Robot Dreams” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Best documentary short

“The ABCs of Book Banning” “The Barber of Little Rock” “Island in Between” “The Last Repair Shop” “Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

Best documentary feature film

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” “The Eternal Memory” “Four Daughters” “To Kill a Tiger” “20 Days in Mariupol”

Best original song

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot” “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie” “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony” “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People),” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Best original score

“American Fiction” “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Oppenheimer” “Poor Things”

Best makeup and hairstyling

“Golda” “Maestro” “Oppenheimer” “Poor Things” “Society of the Snow”

Best costume design

“Barbie” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Napoleon” “Oppenheimer” “Poor Things”

Best editing

“Anatomy of a Fall” “The Holdovers” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Oppenheimer” “Poor Things”

Best sound

“The Creator” “Maestro” “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One” “Oppenheimer” “The Zone of Interest”

Best production design

“Barbie” “Killers of the Flower Moon” “Napoleon” “Oppenheimer” “Poor Things”

Best visual effects

“The Creator” “Godzilla Minus One” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” “Napoleon”

