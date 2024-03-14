Lauren Sanchez announces $60M investment for the Bezos Centers for Sustainable Protein

Lauren Sanchez has had an exciting week. On Sunday the Emmy Award-winning journalist and host attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party with her fiance Jeff Bezos, then on Tuesday, she spoke in Miami Beach for Aspen Ideas: Climate 2024, announcing a $60M investment to establish Bezos Centers for Sustainable Protein.



Sanchez, who had lunch with Kris Jenner, made a speech at the event where she asked, “How do we feed 10 billion people with healthy, sustainable protein throughout this century?” The Bezos Centers will focus on developing innovations in plant-based and lab-grown meats, with the ultimate aim is to provide sustainable protein sources that can help feed a growing global population while reducing the environmental impact associated with traditional meat production.



“We’re investing heavily in the livestock sector and inventions that will give consumers meat options that are better for the earth,” she continued, announcing $60 million to the Bezos centers. “Their inventions will make plant-based, lab-grown meats cheaper, healthier, and tastier. And these sustainable proteins really are getting better,” she added.



Sanchez also talked about her first book, “The Fly Who Flew to Space” which is expected to be released, on September 17, 2024. “It’s built around a simple yet, I think, very profound concept. It’s about a young fly named Flynn who is a little rambunctious, very curious, not so good at school,” she said.

“One day Flynn’s curiosity lands them in an unexpected place inside a rocket capsule moments before launch. Now the door seals shut, the engines roar to life, and suddenly they’re propelled into orbit,” the pilot continued.

“Now floating through the vastness of space, Flynn gains a new perspective on the wonders of our world. But the most significant revelation comes when Flynn gazes back at Earth. At that moment, mesmerized by our planet’s beauty, Flynn comes back changed, wanting to save the planet,” the host continued.