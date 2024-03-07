Lauren Sanchez and Kris Jenner share a lunch selfie; ‘My girl’

Lauren Sanchez and Kris Jenner met up for some lunch. The duo, who are close friends, shared some photos huddled up together as they made time to hang out in the midst of a rainy day.

Jenner shared the post on her Instagram, showing a look at their meeting. The post is made up of two photos, with both women huddled closely and smiling for the cameras. While Jenner opted for an all white outfit made out of a coat, a turtleneck top, and some sunglasses, Sanchez opted for darker colors. She paired a grey skirt with a black turtleneck shirt, accesorizing it with a silver necklace. “Rainy day lunch with my girl,” Jenner captioned the post, tagging Sanchez and adding some heart eyed emojis.

Sanchez shared the post on her Instagram stories, adding some heart emojis of her own.

Sanchez is close friends with the Kardashians, especially Kim and Kris. The three have been spotted together on numerous occasions. In December of last year, Jenner shared a sweet post celebrating Sanchez’s birthday.

Sanchez’s close friendship with the Kardashians

©GettyImages



Sanchez has developed a close friendship with the Kardashians

Jenner shared various photos on social media, showing the two enjoying themselves on various locations. “You are an amazing mom, fiancé, sister, daughter, and girlfriend, and I am so blessed to have you and Jeff in our lives,” wrote Jenner. “We have made the most delicious memories together and I can’t wait to make more!!!”

“I hope you have the best birthday filled with family and friends and all of your dreams come true!! I love you so much.”

Kardashian also celebrated Sanchez on her birthday, sharing a photo on her stories. “Happy birthday to the light in the room,” wrote Kardashian. She called Sanchez “the biggest girls girl” and continued with “You deserve it all! Live it up this year.”