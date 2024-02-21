Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez smile and hold on to each other at an art festival in Miami

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are enjoying their life in Miami. The couple was photographed this Monday in Coconut Grove, one of Miami’s most vibrant areas, as they enjoyed the Coconut Grove Arts Festival.

©GrosbyGroup



Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Miami

Photos captured show the two happy to be spending time together as they looked relaxed and dressed comfortably for the occasion. Bezos was wearing some a white t-shirt, a blue cap, some sunglasses, jeans and white sneakers. In the case of Sanchez, she wore a tight white top, a jean jacket, some green camo pants, and some brown boots with a heel. She rounded out the look with some sunglasses and her hair long and straight.

The couple held matching drinks and was spotted walking down the festival as they had a look at some of the stuff that was on display. At one point, they were spotted holding hands as their security trailed behind them.

©GrosbyGroup



Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Bezos and Sanchez’s life in Miami

Late last year, Bezos and Sanchez announced that they’d be relocating to Miami, a place they both know and love. Over tthe past couple of months, the two have been spotted enjoying their new setting by attending restaurants and some of the city’s most popular events. Over the weekend, Page Six reported that Bezos and Sanchez were spotted dining at a local Chinese restaurant.

Despite their move to Miami, Bezos and Sanchez continue to travel often. They spent some time in December in St. Barts and then flew to Milan to watch Sanchez’s son Nikko make his runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana. In January, they were spotted in Beverly Hills to celebrate Bezos’ birthday alongside some of Hollywood’s biggest A-listers.