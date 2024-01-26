Lauren Sanchez congratulates her ex Tony Gonzalez on premiere of new movie

Lauren Sanchez has a great relationship with her ex, Tony Gonzalez. Following hte premiere of “The Underdoggs,” the new series that features Tony, Sanchez took to social media to share her congratulations and promote her ex’s work.

©GettyImages



Sanchez shared her congratulations on Instagram

In an Instagram story, Sanchez shared a photo of Tony and their son Nikko at the premiere of “The Underdoggs.” In it, both Nikko and Tony are wearing mostly black outfits, made out of a jacket, pants and a t-shirt. In the case of Nikko, he opted with a white t-shirt to add some contrast on the overall look. “Congrats on the movie,” she wrote over the image. She also shared her well wishes in the comments section of Tony’s Instagram page, sharing her excitement with some emojis.

“The Underdoggs” is a sports movie that stars Snoop Dogg, George Lopez, and more. The film follows a former NFL player who agrees to coach a football team of kids in order to avoid going to prison. It features cameos from all sorts of sports stars, including Tony Gonzalez himself, who played for the NFL for 17 seasons.

Lauren Sanchez and her son Nikko

Lauren Sanchez often posts about her eldest son, Nikko, who recently made his runway debut in the Dolce & Gabbana autumn/winter 2024/25 menswear show. Sanchez and her fiancé Jeff Bezos were spotted in the show’s front row, supporting Nikko, who wore various stylish outfits and walked down the catwalk.

Sanchez shared a video on her Instagram, and shared how proud she was of her son for his achievements. “Just a proud mama. It was such a gift to watch my son @nikkogzz walking the runway for @dolcegabbana in Milan. Congrats, my love!” she captioned the post.