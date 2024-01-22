Jeff Bezos’ relationship with Lauren Sánchez sparks positive reactions on social media: here’s why

Jeff Bezos receives praise on social media for dating Lauren Sánchez instead of a woman 20 or 30 years younger than him. While celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio are known for dating younger women, Bezos is being applauded for dating someone who might have similar interests and upbringing.

A recent Instagram post of the couple on The Shade Room account received hundreds of positive reactions, highlighting how the Amazon founder found in Lauren, a perfect companion.

“He is 60. She is 54. He got him a sexy, fly, smart woman his age and not no young girl on a come up . Lauren came with her own bag,” a person noted, while another added: “I like how he ain’t go for someone that could be his daughter. He gotta OG baddie.” A third chime in writing: “‘m just glad he went & got somebody up in age. A fly GROWN woman. Not a 22 year old.”

In the post, which shows an image of the couple in Milan, fans also praised how Lauren and Jeff gave love another opportunity despite what society might think. “This is a reminder to you ladies that you are not too old for anything or anyone. Don’t let these incels, red pill community, Kevin Samuel, and Andrew Tae’s content consumers tell you otherwise; your age; your race is never a barrier, the only limitation you have is yourself. Go where you are loved and appreciated,” someone wrote.“

Some fans even applauded Bezos for supporting Lauren in her fashion choices. “I love this! Women have been brainwashed into believing ”high value men“ wouldn’t want a woman who dresses like this. Meanwhile a whole billionaire lets his woman be a baddie in peace ! Wear what you want ladies !!🗣️♥️♥️,” a person said.

Lauren and Jeff Bezos star-studded engagement party

Lauren looked stunning in a bridal minidress during her star-studded engagement party with Jeff. The celebrity couple invited some of their closest friends and family members to their exclusive party in Beverly Hills, California, which took place at the home of designer Diane Von Furstenberg.

Close sources to the pair revealed to Page Six that the billionaire had a “heartfelt” speech prepared for the evening, celebrating his union with Lauren and sharing his love during an “incredible” moment.

In 2023, Lauren shared her excitement for the upcoming wedding during an interview with Vogue. “I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos,” she said to the publication. “We’re still thinking about the wedding [and] what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!”

She also hinted at her wedding dress and the design she is going to wear for her special day. “And the dress? “There’s so many incredible designers!” she said, listing “Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino as favorites.”