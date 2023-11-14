Versace FW23 Show - Front Row And Inside©GettyImages
Inside Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos engagement party: Jessica Alba, Oprah, the Kardashians, and more guests

“I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos,” she said to Vogue.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Lauren Sanchez looked stunning in a bridal minidress during her star-studded engagement party with Jeff Bezos. The celebrity couple invited some of their closest friends and family members to their exclusive party in Beverly Hills, California, which took place at the home of designer Diane Von Furstenberg.

Close sources to the pair revealed to Page Six that the billionaire had a “heartfelt” speech prepared for the evening, celebrating his union with Lauren and sharing his love during an “incredible” moment.

©Instagram

The glamorous party also included a lavish dinner, with Lauren showing off her look in Stacey Bendet’s Instagram Stories, posing for the camera and smiling while interacting with some of the guests.

©Instagram

Among the A-List stars and celebrities in attendance, Kim and Khloé Kardashian celebrated with Lauren, as well as Kris Jenner, Salma Hayek, Oprah Winfrey, Jessica Alba, Chris Rock, Barbra Streisand, Rita Wilson, Gayle King, Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse, Miranda Kerr, and more.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner©GrosbyGroup

Lauren recently shared her excitement for the upcoming wedding during her recent interview with Vogue. “I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos,” she said to the publication. “We’re still thinking about the wedding [and] what it’s going to be. Is it going to be big? Is it going to be overseas? We don’t know yet. We’ve only been engaged five months!”

She also hinted at her wedding dress and the design she is going to wear for her special day. “And the dress? “There’s so many incredible designers!” she said, listing “Christian Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and Valentino as favorites.”

