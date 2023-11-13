Lauren Sanchez went head-to-head against Kim Kardashian over Balenciaga dress

Lauren Sanchez and Kim Kardashian have become fast friends this year, with Jeff Bezos’ fiancée even attending the reality star’s birthday party last month. The pair also share a lot of things in common, including their love for fashion, which is exactly what involved them in a bidding war during a couture action that took place as part of New York Fashion Week.

During her latest interview with Vogue, Lauren revealed to the publication that they both attended an exclusive dinner for the Kering Foundation, where a Balenciaga dress was being auctioned. “I’m a big auction girl and my strategy was to come in last minute,” Kim previously revealed, as she is known for collecting some major fashion ensembles.

And while details about the dress were kept under wraps, the result of the auction was unexpected and made their friendship even stronger. “We’ll share it!” Kim said at the time, adding, “I thought, you wear it once, I’ll wear it once, it’ll be so cute!”

As reported by Vogue, both Lauren and Kim were winners that night. “Kering offered to make two dresses, and both women paid $200,000 and will travel to Paris together for the fitting,” the publication detailed. Kim described Lauren as “such a girl’s girl,” and talked about their friendship. “Lauren and I are always sending DMs building each other up,” she said. “Every time there’s a look that we like, she’ll say, ‘WOW,’ or, ‘OMG you look amazing.’

Further in the interview, Lauren revealed that Amal Clooney and Salma Hayek are two of the most authentic women when it comes to fashion. “Why? Because they dress for who they are, and that authenticity, I think, comes through,” she concluded.