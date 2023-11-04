Lauren Sanchez shows how she maintains her incredible figure

Lauren Sanchez is known for keeping a healthy lifestyle. The mom-of-two is always sharing some of her favorite recipes on social media, proving that many delectable and sustainable dishes can be made at home. This time Lauren decided to show fans and followers a glimpse of her intense workout routine.

The former media personality shared a clip from her home gym wearing a white crop top and blue navy leggings, with her fiance Jeff Bezos spotted in the background. Lauren can be seen doing a strength workout with cable pull-downs, ending in a squat, and performing a compound exercise.

Meanwhile, Jeff was doing bicep curls, wearing a black t-shirt and shorts. The pair are preparing for their big move from Seattle to Miami, with the businessman sharing an emotional message saying goodbye, after purchasing an incredible mansion located in Indian Creek, where many other celebrities are known to have properties, including Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump.

“Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage. That’s my dad behind the camera in this video, touring Amazon’s first “office.” My parents have always been my biggest supporters. They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!) I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami,” Jeff explained.

“Also, Blue Origin’s operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral. For all that, I’m planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest,” he added. “I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here. As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart.”