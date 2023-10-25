IWMF Courage in Journalism Awards 2023 – Washington, D.C.©GettyImages
Lauren Sanchez stuns in Elie Saab jumpsuit at the IWMF Awards

Sanchez and her fiancé Jeff Bezos were the evening’s hosts.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Lauren Sanchez made a fashion statement at the IWMF Awards. She and her fiancé Jeff Bezos served as the evening’s hosts, providing awards that reward journalist women that take on taboo and often dangerous reporting.

Sanchez stunned in a cream colored jumpsuit. Designed by Elie Saab, the jumpsuit was tight around the waist and had a flower on the shoulder. Sanchez wore her hair in a low pony and wore minimal jewelry, resulting in an elegant look. Bezos wore a navy suit that he paired with a matching tie and a light blue button up.

Sanchez is an Emmy winning reporter, getting her start in the industry while covering news, entertainment and sports in Fox programs and “Good Day L.A.” She served as one of the evening’s speakers, was hosted in Bezos’ mansion in Washington D.C. “These extraordinary women, true ‘Badass beacons of hope,’ willingly put their lives on the line to keep you informed,” wrote Sanchez in the caption of her Instagram story. “Last night, Jeff and I had the honor of hosting the @theiwmf Courage in Journalism awards, celebrating their bravery in covering wars, and critical issues that demand our attention, showing us why we should care.”

Lauren Sanchez at the IWMF Courage in Journalism Awards

The IWMF Courage in Journalism Awards celebrate women and non-binary reporters working in high risk situations since 1990. This year, awards were presented to Mexican journalist María Teresa Montaño Delgado, Palestinian American Shireen Abu Akleh, and The Washington Post women who’ve been reporting on the war in Ukraine.

Sanchez’s busy weeks

Over the past week, Sanchez has been engaged in numerous commitments. This past weekend, she attended the birthday party of Kim Kardashian, looking stunning in a black tight dress that appeared to be made out of latex.

